SOUTH SHORE — Billy Eugene Conley, 81, of South Shore, KY, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at his home. He was born July 14, 1938 in Paintsville, KY, a son of the late Vincel and Bertha Brooks Conley, and the stepmother who reared him, Marie Blair Conley.

Bill was a member of the Allen Chapel Church of Christ in South Shore and he retired after having an auto repair and wrecker service.

Surviving is his wife of 40 years, Marcella Jean Stone Conley. The couple were married in Columbus, OH on April 28, 1979.

Also surviving Bill are four sons, Ronnie Conley, Billy Conley II, Clifford E. Conley and Michael D. Lute; three daughters, Annamarie Foster, Kathern I. Sothen and Kandy R. Butler; one brother, Harry Conley; five sisters, Gladys Elmore, Barbara Rader, Janice Mix, Vicky Kimberly and Vivian Stone; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by three siblings, Fred T. Conley, Fredrick A. Conley and Helen Kennedy.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 7 P.M. Thursday at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth with Evangelist David Bentley and Elder Harold Dupuy officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to services on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Allen Chapel Church of Christ, 81 Allen Chapel Rd. South Shore, KY 41175.

