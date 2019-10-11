PORTSMOUTH — Bill Cunningham, 91, born January 17, 1928, in Portsmouth, Ohio and passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Crestview Rehab. He was the oldest son of Ethel Boggs Cunningham and Everett Cunningham.

Bill served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. After returning, he finished high school, then got his Bachelors's Degree from Cedarville College. He married his high school sweetheart, Anna Mae Adams, in 1947. He worked for the Ohio Power Company in Portsmouth from 1954-1964. He was transferred to Lancaster and worked there until 1968. Bill got his Masters Degree from the Ohio State University, then worked at FSB and TICO.

Bill was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Tim Scholl; daughter, Cheryl Scholl; and brothers, Larry and Bernard. He leaves behind his wife, Anna; son, Tom (Patsy) Cunningham; daughter, Cassie (Jan) Pulsinelli; sister, Janet Doyle; brother, Robert (Betty) Cunningham; half-sister, Toni Nickerson; half-brother, Julian (Cerelle) Hippeli; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Bill was an avid bridge player and reader. He was a Mason for over 50 years, a Shriner, and sang in an Ohio men's choir in the '80s. He was a member of Maple Street United Methodist Church.

The family would like to thank Fairfield Medical Center and Crestview Rehab for the excellent care their Dad received. A private family service will be observed. Caring Cremation through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home.