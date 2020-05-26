PORTSMOUTH-Albert William "Bill" Hobstetter, 75, of Portsmouth, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the SOMC Hospice Center. He was born March 30, 1945 in Portsmouth, a son of the late Charles Jacob and Alice Elizabeth Dawson Hobstetter.Bill was a sales representative for the former Oberling Ford, Chrysler, Dodge & Jeep. His last occupation was as a school bus driver at Vern Riffe School, where he enjoyed all his students. Bill also drove a school bus for Notre Dame sports teams and loved going to football, basketball and volleyball games to cheer on his kids. He loved his "Notre Dame family". A member of Cornerstone United Methodist Church, he taught a Sunday School class for people with special needs and loved his church family. Bill was a 1963 Portsmouth High School graduate and an Air Force Vietnam era veteran, having served from 1963-1967. He was awarded the Good Conduct Medal and National Defense Service Medal for his service. He was a two-time past Master of the Aurora Masonic Lodge #48 F&AM, and a member of the York Rite and the Valley of Cincinnati Scottish Rite.Surviving Bill is his wife of 51 years, Mary Ellen Wheeler Hobstetter, whom he married October 26, 1968 in Portsmouth; a son, William Andrew (Lynne) Hobstetter of Cincinnati; a daughter, Joanna Lee (Mark) High of Nolensville, TN; one brother, Kline (Gail) Hobstetter of West Portsmouth; four grandchildren, Michal Elizabeth Hobstetter, Audrey Grace Hobstetter, Dylan Joseph High and Wilson Christopher High several much-loved cousins, nieces, nephews and friends of his children who were always at Bill and Mary's house.Bill loved most all sports. He was a big, big fan of Ohio State football and loved to play golf. He even scored a hole-in-one! One of the greatest thrills he had was playing golf at Pebble Beach with his son-in-law, Mark, in 2017. He and son Bill were able to attend an Ohio State game together last fall and that was a blessing. He loved traveling with his wife, Mary, and they had many great adventures together, often involving golf.His joys of life were going to Reds' games with son Bill, traveling with daughter Joanna and her family, playing golf with granddaughter Michal Beth, doing birthday "photo shoots" with granddaughter Audrey, taking road trips and sightseeing with Dylan and Wilson, and spending time with his family and many friends.In addition to his parents, Bill was also preceded in death by a brother, Robert Hobstetter, a volunteer firefighter, who died while valiantly saving another's life.A Memorial Service will be held at 1 P.M. Saturday at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth with Rev. Tom Charles officiating. A Masonic Service, provided by Aurora Lodge #48, will be held at 12:30 P.M. The James Dickey Post #23 Honor Detail will provide Military Rites.The services will be live streamed on the Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 12:30 PM. The family will receive friends from 11 A.M. until the service time. All attendees will be required to wear a mask and observe social distancing protocol.Those who are unable to attend the services are encouraged to leave messages of support at RalphFScott.com. These will be displayed for the family during calling hours.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society on Bill's Page athttps://secure.acsevents.org/site/TR/ACTIVEFundraising/CFPCY20NCR?px=41006407&pg=personal&fr_id=95894, the Ohio Special Olympics at give.specialolympics.org/Ohio and Shriner's Hospitals for Children at donate.lovetotherescue.org.The flag of the U.S. Air Force will fly at the funeral home in honor of Mr. Hobstetter's service to our country.
Published in The Daily Times from May 26 to May 27, 2020.