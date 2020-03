MINFORD – William "Bill" Brent Holbrook, 61 of Minford passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Minford Retirement Center. He was born December 29, 1958 in Ross County, Ohio, a son of William and Sarah Nichols Holbrook.

He will be sadly missed by his Minford Retirement Center family.

