PORTSMOUTH-William Lee "Bill" Knittel, 83, of Portsmouth, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Bridgeport 360 Healthcare. He was born June 16, 1937, in McDermott, a son of the late William Brooks Knittel and Eva Compton Taylor. He was married to Edith "Edie" Haptonstall Knittel for 38 years. He was baptized in Jesus name by LJ Roshon 1960. In addition to founding the Power and Praise Tabernacle in Portsmouth, April 7, 1989, Bill also pastored at Lucasville, Middleport and Portsmouth. He was associated with the United Pentecostal Church International for 61 years, serving on the state board, the missions board and as Presbyter of Section 4. Bill was owner of Knittel's Service Station and a Marathon Station after attending schooling at Dayton Sohio Training Center. Also surviving are his children, William Trent Knittel (Martha); Tammy Lynn Peters and Anthony Todd Knittel (Dianne); Michele Zirkle; Pamela Trussell (Scott); 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; two half brothers, Kevin Knittel and Tim Knittel (Theresa) and one half sister, Denise Hoffer (Harold). In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Dean Knittel and a sister, Dorothy Grooms. Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at First Apostolic Church, Grandview and 25th Street, Portsmouth, with previous Superintendent of United Pentecostal Church, Reverend Mark Jordan, officiating, with interment at Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call at the church beginning at 11:00 A.M. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Please visit www.fcdaehlermortuary.com