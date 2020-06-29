Bill Knittel
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bill's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PORTSMOUTH-William Lee "Bill" Knittel, 83, of Portsmouth, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Bridgeport 360 Healthcare. He was born June 16, 1937, in McDermott, a son of the late William Brooks Knittel and Eva Compton Taylor. He was married to Edith "Edie" Haptonstall Knittel for 38 years. He was baptized in Jesus name by LJ Roshon 1960. In addition to founding the Power and Praise Tabernacle in Portsmouth, April 7, 1989, Bill also pastored at Lucasville, Middleport and Portsmouth. He was associated with the United Pentecostal Church International for 61 years, serving on the state board, the missions board and as Presbyter of Section 4. Bill was owner of Knittel's Service Station and a Marathon Station after attending schooling at Dayton Sohio Training Center. Also surviving are his children, William Trent Knittel (Martha); Tammy Lynn Peters and Anthony Todd Knittel (Dianne); Michele Zirkle; Pamela Trussell (Scott); 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; two half brothers, Kevin Knittel and Tim Knittel (Theresa) and one half sister, Denise Hoffer (Harold). In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Dean Knittel and a sister, Dorothy Grooms. Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at First Apostolic Church, Grandview and 25th Street, Portsmouth, with previous Superintendent of United Pentecostal Church, Reverend Mark Jordan, officiating, with interment at Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call at the church beginning at 11:00 A.M. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Please visit www.fcdaehlermortuary.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
F C Daehler Mortuary Company
915 9Th St
Portsmouth, OH 45662
(740) 353-4146
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved