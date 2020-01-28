PORTSMOUTH-Billie Jo Miller Shelby, 88, of Portsmouth, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Hillview Retirement Center.

She was born September 07, 1931, at Globe, in Carter County, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Joseph Nelson Miller and Okel Qualls Miller.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William Franklin Shelby on April 10, 1999. She was also preceded in death by 2 brothers, Gary Lee Miller and Jack Allen Bocook Miller, and one sister, Sharon Loy Baker.

She is survived by her son, William Scott Shelby and his wife LuAnn, a granddaughter, Mary Elizabeth Shelby, two brothers, Jackie B. Miller (Marcella) and John Aaron Miller, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was a graduate of Olive Hill High School and Morehead State University in Kentucky and completed her graduate degree in Economics at Ohio University.

She was a Home Economics Teacher at Ripley Union High School in Ripley, Ohio, Grant Junior High School in Portsmouth, Ohio, and was head of the Home Economics Department at Portsmouth High School. She then later became Dean of Girls at Portsmouth High School and retired in 1992 after serving as Director of Food Service for the then nine Portsmouth City Schools.

She was active in many community organizations. She served on the West End Ministries Board, was a Trustee on the Scioto Memorial Hospital Board and was advanced to the parent board of the Hospital during the years of uniting the three hospitals - Mercy, Scioto Memorial, and Southern Hills to the present SOMC. She was very proud of the development of Riverfront Retirement Center while she served on the board.

She was active in setting up a food service program for the Half Way houses of ARC. She wrote and implemented a program that was later used as a pilot program for other Halfway Houses. After 10 years of teaching she took 12 years leave to rear her son and be an at home parent then returned to the workforce.

She was employed by the Bureau of Vocational Rehabilitation from 1975 to 1977 where she developed a series of Independent Living skills programs for recovering alcoholics and drug users in Halfway Houses, classes to fit the needs of various community agencies such as Happy Hearts, Family and Children Services and other needs of BVR clients.

It was Billie's request that there be no funeral service. Internment will be at Tranquility Cemetery in Adams County, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cornerstone United Methodist Church Women or SOMC Hospice