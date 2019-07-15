BILLY EDWARD BOCOOK, JR.

WHEELERSBURG — Billy Edward Bocook, Jr. 56, of Wheelersburg, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Our Lady of Bellefonte Medical Center in Kentucky. Billy was born August 1, 1962, in Portsmouth, Ohio to Gale Wright Bocook and the late Billy Edward Bocook. Billy was the owner of Bocook's Garage where he also worked as a mechanic. He was a member of Western Sun Masonic Lodge #91 in Wheelersburg. Billy is survived by his wife, Kelly Chamberlin Bocook whom he married October 5, 1979, in Wheelersburg, Ohio. Also surviving are two sons, Nick (Heather) Bocook and Josh Bocook; a daughter, Miranda (Dan) Sutton; a sister, Sue (Zack) Murray; six grandchildren, Tyler, Renee, Devin, Kellsey, Jack and Paisley and a great-grandson, Dawson.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg. Interment will follow in Memorial Burial Park. The family will receive friends, at the funeral home at 5:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, and one hour before the service on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested contributions be made in Billy's name to SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.