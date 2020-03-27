SCIOTOVILLE-Billy L. Trent, 69, of Sciotoville, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at the Southern Ohio Medical Center. Born on January 20, 1951 in Frankfort, he was a son of the late Wally and Mary Beaty Trent and was a retired molder from Osco Industries.

Billy was member of Christ Sanctuary and the local union. His favorite matter in life was to spend time with his grandchildren.

Also preceding him in death was a sister, Mary Martha Thomas.

Surviving are his wife, Beverly Bowling Trent, two sons, Julius Hamrick of Portsmouth and Christopher Cumbridge of Dayton; two daughters, Jennifer Hamrick of Portsmouth and Robin Cooley of Sciotoville; five sisters, Rosemary "Candy" Brown of Chillicothe and Betty Winfield, both of Chillicothe, Linda Hatfield of Circleville, Lisa Richardson of Frankfort and Tish Moss of Coshocton; several grandchildren, including Tyler, A.J. and Dominic and several great-grandchildren.

A service will be held at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE with Rev. Steve Phipps officiating.

Because of health restrictions, the visitation and service will remain private. To view the service and reach out to the family, visit www.brantfuneralservice.com.