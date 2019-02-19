BLAINE S. BIERLEY

HILLIARD — Blaine S. Bierley, age 81, passed away peacefully at home in Hilliard, on February 13, 2019. He was born December 30, 1937 in Celina, Ohio to Frank and Esta Bierley. Blaine grew up in Portsmouth, Ohio and was a graduate of Portsmouth High School. He received a Bachelor's degree from The Ohio State University, where he was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, and a Master's degree from Ohio University. Blaine was a teacher and Guidance Counselor for Upper Arlington Schools for 36 years.

Blaine is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carolyn (Rayburn); children Julia (Greg) DuPont and Karen (Scott) Miller; grandchildren, Sophie DuPont and Shawn Miller; sister-in-law, Mary Kay Miller, a niece, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 2:00pm, at Riverside United Methodist Church, 2701 Zollinger Road, Columbus, Ohio, with visitation following the service. Following a family tradition, Blaine donated his body to The Ohio State University, Division of Anatomy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Blaine's name to Riverside United Methodist Church. To sign and view Blaine's online guest book, please visit www.schoedinger.com,