PIKETON - Blaine E. Lockwood, Jr., age 59, of Piketon, formerly of Portsmouth, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Adena Pike Medical Center in Piketon. He was born November 5, 1960 in Marysville, OH to Blaine and Clara (Reynolds) Lockwood, Sr. He was a man of great faith and an active member of Temple of Faith in Dry Run. He never had a bad word to say about anyone and was a friend to everyone. Blaine was a Cleveland Browns fan.

He is survived by three brothers, Larry Lockwood of Deer Creek, MT, Adam and wife Jamie Swords of Greenup, KY, Gary Swords of Cleveland; four sisters, Debbie and husband Gary Souders of Minford, Denise Lockwood of Minford, Tina Lockwood of Otway, Glenna Swords of Cleveland; special uncles, Tim Albertson and Henry Reynolds; special aunt, Delores Haberny. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gernard and Mae Reynolds; wife, Linda Lockwood; one brother, Tony Reynolds; one sister, Mary Ann Lockwood.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in New Boston with Pastor Derrick Morrison officiating. Friends may call Thursday from 10 – 11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Fond memories of Blaine and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.