BLANCHE COZETTA COX

WHEELERSBURG — Blanche Cozetta Cox, age 80, of Wheelersburg, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at her son's home in Haverhill. She was born October 20, 1938 in Edsel, KY to Henry and Thelma (Edwards) Jenkins. Blanche was a member of the 1956 graduating class of Glenwood High School and enjoyed reading, crosswords, gardening, and was an avid lover and watcher of birds. She was a great mother, loved the Lord, and was of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by her sons, Jim Cox of Haverhill, Steve Cox of Wheelersburg, and Timothy Cox of Wheelersburg; daughter, Rebecca Hughes of Wheelersburg; sister, Phyllis Lewis of West Portsmouth; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Blanche was preceded in death by her husband, Donald C. Cox, in 1997; brother, Samuel Jenkins; sister, Loretta Baldwin.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in Wheelersburg. Interment will follow at Vernon Cemetery in Wheelersburg. Friends may call Friday from 5 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Fond memories of Blanche and expressions of condolences may be left at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com