BOB HAMMOND

ST. PETERSBURG — On June 27th 2019 Robert Louis (Bob) Hammond passed from this world into Heaven. Bob now joins his wife Freda Hammond and his mother Dorothy Sherrell in eternal rest.

Bob is survived by his brother Maurice (Morie) Hammond and wife Alberta of McDermott, Oh . His sons Dale Hammond and wife Jennie Hammond of St. Petersburg , Fl. Steven Hammond and wife Wendy Hammond of Riverview Fl. and a daughter Debbie Livingston and husband Todd of Tampa, Fl. 5 grand Children and 2 Great grandchildren. Services have as yet to be determined.

Isaiah 41:10