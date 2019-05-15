Bob Johnson

Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
1310 3rd Street
West Portsmouth, OH
45663
(740)-858-4100
Calling hours
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Zion Apostolic Church
West Portsmouth, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Zion Apostolic Church
West Portsmouth, OH
Obituary
ROBERT LEE "BOB" JOHNSON

BAINBRIDGE — Robert Lee "Bob" Johnson, 67 of Bainbridge, Ohio formerly of West Portsmouth died Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Adena Regional Medical Center.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Mt. Zion Apostolic Church in West Portsmouth with Reverend George Gravely officiating and internment in Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth from 6 to 8:00 PM on Friday and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from May 15 to May 16, 2019
