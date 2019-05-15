ROBERT LEE "BOB" JOHNSON
BAINBRIDGE — Robert Lee "Bob" Johnson, 67 of Bainbridge, Ohio formerly of West Portsmouth died Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Adena Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Mt. Zion Apostolic Church in West Portsmouth with Reverend George Gravely officiating and internment in Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth from 6 to 8:00 PM on Friday and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.