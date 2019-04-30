BOB MORTON

PORTSMOUTH — Robert Lee "Bob" Morton, 86, of Portsmouth, passed away suddenly Sunday, April 28, 2019 at his residence.

He was born February 17, 1933 in Louisville, Kentucky, a son of the late Henry Stanley and Charlotte Belle Smith Morton.

He was also preceded in death by his wife, Janet Swearingen Morton, December 21, 2011; one brother, Vivian Morton; and a nephew, Randall Morton.

Bob is survived by two sons, James Robert (Karin) Morton of Stockholm, Sweden and John David (Tammy) Morton of Otway; two daughters, Sharon Morton of Columbus and Karen (Don) Davis of Lucasville; three grandchildren, Alison, Blair, and Daniel Morton. Bob was retired President of AAA South Central Ohio with 43 years of service, a US Army Korean War veteran, and a member of Christ's Community Church in Portsmouth. He was a 1950 Indiana Cross Plains High School graduate and received his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Indiana University in 1954. A community visionary, Bob was a member of the AAA National Board of Directors for 28 years; served on the National Tour Association (NTA); served several terms as President of the Portsmouth Murals Inc; twice the Portsmouth Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Citizen of the Year; was instrumental in the 90's promoting the new Portsmouth Bypass; member and Paul Harris Fellow of the Portsmouth Rotary Club; past president of Portsmouth Sister City organization; the founder, organizer, and driving force of the annual Portsmouth Murals Inc. Baseball Banquet; member of the James Dickey Post 23 of the American Legion, was a frequent guest on WNXT radio morning talk shows- Community Corner, and local TV program Positively Portsmouth. Bob's hobbies were family genealogy, University of Indiana Basketball, the Cincinnati Reds, playing and watching tennis, world traveling and escorting tours; and watching the Lawrence Welk show. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 at Christ's Community Church in Portsmouth with Scott Rawlings, Ralph Clay, and Matthew Rawlings officiating. Friends may call at the church Friday from 4:30 to 6:30 before the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are encouraged to be made to the Portsmouth Murals Inc., PO Box 509, Portsmouth, OH 45662.