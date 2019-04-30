Bob Morton

BOB MORTON

PORTSMOUTH — Robert Lee "Bob" Morton, 86, of Portsmouth, passed away suddenly Sunday, April 28, 2019 at his residence.

He was born February 17, 1933 in Louisville, Kentucky, a son of the late Henry Stanley and Charlotte Belle Smith Morton.

He was also preceded in death by his wife, Janet Swearingen Morton, December 21, 2011; one brother, Vivian Morton; and a nephew, Randall Morton.

Bob is survived by two sons, James Robert (Karin) Morton of Stockholm, Sweden and John David (Tammy) Morton of Otway; two daughters, Sharon Morton of Columbus and Karen (Don) Davis of Lucasville; three grandchildren, Alison, Blair, and Daniel Morton. Bob was retired President of AAA South Central Ohio with 43 years of service, a US Army Korean War veteran, and a member of Christ's Community Church in Portsmouth. He was a 1950 Indiana Cross Plains High School graduate and received his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Indiana University in 1954. A community visionary, Bob was a member of the AAA National Board of Directors for 28 years; served on the National Tour Association (NTA); served several terms as President of the Portsmouth Murals Inc; twice the Portsmouth Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Citizen of the Year; was instrumental in the 90's promoting the new Portsmouth Bypass; member and Paul Harris Fellow of the Portsmouth Rotary Club; past president of Portsmouth Sister City organization; the founder, organizer, and driving force of the annual Portsmouth Murals Inc. Baseball Banquet; member of the James Dickey Post 23 of the American Legion, was a frequent guest on WNXT radio morning talk shows- Community Corner, and local TV program Positively Portsmouth. Bob's hobbies were family genealogy, University of Indiana Basketball, the Cincinnati Reds, playing and watching tennis, world traveling and escorting tours; and watching the Lawrence Welk show. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 at Christ's Community Church in Portsmouth with Scott Rawlings, Ralph Clay, and Matthew Rawlings officiating. Friends may call at the church Friday from 4:30 to 6:30 before the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are encouraged to be made to the Portsmouth Murals Inc., PO Box 509, Portsmouth, OH 45662.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
