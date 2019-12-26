SOUTH WEBSTER - Bobby Eugene Adkins, age 82, of South Webster, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019, at The Sanctuary of Ohio in Ironton. He was born on October 19, 1937, in Scioto County to Juanita (Little) Adkins. He was a lifelong resident of South Webster and attended South Webster High School. Bobby honorably served his country in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Little Rock, AR. Professionally he worked as a Molder for Portsmouth Castings. He loved listening to bluegrass music and used to enjoy traveling to bluegrass festivals.

He is survived by his son, Tim Adkins and wife, Michelle of Ocala, FL; brothers, Mick Adkins of Ashland, KY, Leslie Adkins and wife, Kathy of New Boston; grandchildren, Kristin Perry and husband, Jeremy, Tyler Adkins, Sarah Adkins, Kaitlyn Adkins; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Howard, Elijah Perry, Remington Perry; several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Adkins on December 7, 2017; son, James "Jim" Adkins; brothers, Ronald Adkins and Charles Adkins; sisters, Betty Maynard, Gloria Shaw.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in South Webster with Pastor Ronnie Rawlins officiating. Interment will follow at South Webster Cemetery in South Webster. Military honors will be provided by James Dickey Post #23, American Legion. Friends may call on Sunday from 5 - 7:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home. Fond memories and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.