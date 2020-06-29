Bobby Colvin
1934 - 2020
MINFORD – Bobby D. Colvin, 85 of Minford, OH passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at SOMC Hospice. Born September 5, 1934 in Paintsville, KY, a son of Herschel and Esta Colvin of Paintsville, KY, he was a retired Truck Driver and a member of The Teamsters Local Union 413.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Edith Mae McKenzie Colvin; one sister, Patricia Underwood of Columbus; one daughter, Patricia Ann (Stan) Conklin of Minford; two sons, Roger Lee Colvin of Minford, Donald Lee (Juanita) Colvin; six grandchildren, Jamie Ann (Mark) Breeding of Minford, Kristina Ann (Jeremy) Eitel of West Jefferson, Melissa Nichole Horr of Portsmouth, Jamie LeAnne Colvin of Minford, Joshua Donald Lee Colvin of Columbus, Ricky Robinson of Galloway; fourteen great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one sister, Beulah Dixon; three brothers, Herschel B. Colvin, Junior Colvin, Leo Colvin; two sons, Robert Wayne Colvin, Billy Joe Colvin, and two grandchildren, Billy Joe Hardin and Ashlee Brooke Colvin.

Private services were held by the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
6710 Swauger Valley Road
Minford, OH 45653-0152
(740 820-2331
