PORTSMOUTH — Bobby Lee Gartin, 45, of Portsmouth, went to be with his heavenly father Friday, October 25, 2019. He was born March 4, 1974, in Portsmouth, and was a 1992 graduate of Glenwood High School.

He was Manager of L+M Rentals, and helped many with his kind caring heart and was loved dearly by family and friends. He attended both Central Church of Christ and Cedar Street Church of Christ in Christian Union. He was an avid Ohio State fan and proud member of the Ohio Army National Guard.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Lori Gartin, son Bobby Gartin and daughter Mica Gartin, both at home, who were his whole world and best friends; his mother in law, Vicki Spencer; his brother, John Paul Gartin, of Columbus; his sister Danielle (Michael) Ashley; of Minford; his grandfather, William Gartin, of Portsmouth; numerous cousins and 4 nieces and nephews. He loved his family and his life will be forever cherished in our hearts. He was preceded in death by his mother, Renee Collier; a sister, BJ Jordan; father in law, Michael Spencer; brother in law Michael Spencer II; grandmother Frances Gartin; grandfather William Fraley and two special aunts, Teresa Yarnell and Diana Vickers.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, October 31, 2019, at the F. C. Daehler Mortuary with Dennis Dawes officiating, with interment at Memorial Burial Park, with military graveside rites by the James Dickey Post 23 American Legion. Friends may call Wednesday from 6-8 P.M. and one hour prior to the service on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Church of Christ and Cedar Street Church of Christ in Christian Union. www.fcdaehlermortuary.com.