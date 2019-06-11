BOBBY GENE HOWARD, JR.

WHEELERSBURG — Bobby Gene Howard, Jr., 40, of Wheelersburg, died Saturday, June 8, 2019, at his home of an apparent heart attack. Born on March 22, 1979 in Cleveland, he was a son of the late Bobby Gene Howard, Sr., and Roxanne Nichols who survives.

Bobby Gene was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church and a graduate of East High School, where he participated in both football and baseball. He coached the youth in Pee Wee football and Little League baseball.

Surviving are the love of his life, his wife, Amy Rammel, his adored Baby Gene, daughter, Gabriella Reeyce Howard at home, a son, Cpl. Taylor Appling serving in the United States Marines and stationed at Camp Lejeune, NC; his mother, Roxanne Nichols of New Boston, two sisters, Misty (Jason) Jewett and Annie (Craig) Howard, all of Lucasville; mother-in-law, Margo Rammel of West Union; special sister-in-law, Melissa Rammel of West Union; uncles Dave (Dee Dee) Howard of Sciotoville and Larry Howard of Minford; aunts, Barbara Hall of Latham and Donna Arthur of West Portsmouth; nieces and nephews, Ashley, Ty, Dylan, Logan and Ledjer Howard, several great-nieces and great-nephew and many cousins, including his "brother", Ralphie Howard.

A service will be held at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 14th, at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE with Pastor Aaron Reed officiating. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 15th, at Saint Monica Catholic Church, with Fr. Chris Tuttle and Fr. Les Schmidt as celebrants.

The family will receive guests at Brant's from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday and 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday.

