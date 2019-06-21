BONNA LOU "BONNIE" PUCKETT

SCIOTOVILLE — Bonna Lou "Bonnie" Puckett, 83 of Sciotoville, formally of Dry Run, West Portsmouth, died Thursday June 20, 2019 at her home. She was born November 7, 1935 in Portsmouth to the late Estel C. and Ellen Miller Knauff.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Walter Donald Sparks, and her second husband, Vassie E. Puckett, a son, Mark "Tony" Sparks, 5 sisters and 1 brother.

Bonnie was a homemaker as well as a cook for Washington-Nile Schools and a Caregiver. Through her lifetime she attended several different churches.

She is survived by 4 sons, Wayne (Sammie) Sparks, Eric (Jodi) Sparks, Bob (Eugene) Sparks, and Rod (Amanda) Sparks; a daughter, Rhonda (Phil) Spradlin, 3 sisters, Gloria Werner, Geri Davis, and Carol Davis, 16 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, and special daughters-in-law; Missy Sparks and Cathy Jo Mitchell Sparks.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Mark Seevers officiating and interment in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Friends may call at the funeral home from 5 to 8:00 PM on Monday and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.