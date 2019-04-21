BONNIE LEE CIESLAK

PORTSMOUTH —Bonnie Lee Cieslak, 72, of Portsmouth, died Friday, April 19, 2019, at her home. She was born January 22, 1947, in Portsmouth to the late Elmer O'Neal and Anna Mae (Jordan) O'Neal Steele. Bonnie was a waitress for many years working at the Greyhound Bus Station, Patsy's Restaurant, and the K and M Restaurant. She loved spending time with her family and friends and driving around the county enjoying the scenic views.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a son, Baby Boy Williams, a grandson, Joseph Walton Williams, a step-brother and step-sister, Carolyn and David Steele.

Bonnie is survived by her husband, Michael Cieslak at home, three sons; George A. Williams (Lisa Bowers) of Portsmouth, Marvin Russell Williams (Debbie) of Lucasville, and Jess Williams (Melinda Mowery) of Portsmouth, 3 grandchildren; Jacob A. Williams, Jessica L. Williams, and Kayla Adkins, a great-grandchild, Peyton Williams, a step-sister, Linda Steele of Chillicothe, and special friends, Paula Bond, James Fulk, and Joy Hacker.

Services are under the direction of Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth where private burial services will be at Haverhill Cemetery at the convenience of the family.