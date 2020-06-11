WHEELERSBURG-Bonnie Ruth Harner, 85, of Wheelersburg, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, June 9 2020, at the SOMC Hospice Center. Born on September 3, 1934 in Wheelersburg, she was a daughter of the late Rev. David Widdig and Isabelle Ruth Widdig.

Bonnie was a proud and devoted member of Garden City Free Will Baptist Church, where she was a lifelong pianist. She enjoyed working with the church circles and graduated from East High School.

Also preceding her in death were her husband, Richard Harner in 2012, and a sister, Sharon Kay Eichenlaub.

Surviving are a son, Mark (Joy) Harner of South Webster; a daughter, Susan (Bill) Rogers of Wheelersburg; two brothers, Gary (Ginger) Widdig of Hillsboro and Dan (Clara) Widdig of Lucasville; three grandchildren, Gavin (Kristina) Rogers, Garrick Rogers and Allen (Emily) Harner and seven great-grandchildren, Denalyn, Lance, Elijah, Aidan, Isabel, Olivia and Ellie.

A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 13th, at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Pastor Blaine Etterling and Pastor Dan Widdig officiating.

A funeral procession will leave the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE at 12:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Memorial gifts may be made to SOMC Hospice.

