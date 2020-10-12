Bonnie Taylor

PORTSMOUTH-Bonnie Sue Taylor 70, of Portsmouth, died peacefully at home on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Born on July 6, 1950, she was a daughter of the late James and Maude Justice Mathis and was a devoted homemaker.

Bonnie enjoyed playing ping pong, was an avid card player, and thoroughly enjoyed pitching horseshoes having been on the front page of the Portsmouth Daily Times.

Preceding her in death were a son, James Thomas, brothers, Ed, Lonnie, Paul and Michael; and sisters, Nora and Leeta.

Surviving are her husband, Roger Taylor; a son, Ernest Thomas of Perkinston, Mississippi; two daughters, Cindy Piatt of Rarden and Tracy Henderson of Jackson; four brothers, Roger Mathis of Marion, Thomas Mathis of Mansfield, James Mathis of Scottsdale, AZ and Elbie Mathis of Portsmouth; five sisters, Mary Sanford of Wheelersburg, Carolyn Pelphrey of Dayton, Patricia Rowe of Franklin Furnace, Loretta King of Chillicothe, Lana Carr of New Boston and Norma Snyder of Saratoga, CA; nine grandchildren, Mary, April, Joshua, Tristan, Jordan, Amber, Arika, Brooke and Lindsay and several great-grandchildren.

A service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13th, at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE with Jim King officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive guests at Brant's from 12:00 p.m. until the funeral hour.

Masks will be required for admission, but not furnished by the funeral home. Social distancing will be observed.

Condolences to www.brantfuneralservice.com.