PORTSMOUTH-Bradford L. Monroe, 45, of Portsmouth, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at his home. Born on November 10, 1974, he was a son of the Walt and Jeanie Hoffman Monroe.

Brad is also survived by a daughter, Peyton Madison Monroe; two brothers, Kevin (Beth) Monroe and Chad (Misty) Monroe; chosen sisters, Ashley (Tim) Brown and Amy Thompson and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 12th, at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE with Rev. Mark Bales and Rev. Charles Monroe officiating.

The family will receive guests at Brant's from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Condolences to www.brantfuneralservice.com.