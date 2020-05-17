Bradley Taylor
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bradley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PORTSMOUTH — Bradley Martin Taylor, 70, of Portsmouth, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at the SOMC Hospice Center. He was born August 11, 1949 in Portsmouth, a son of the late Cassius Pedro and Pauline C. Melvin Taylor. Brad was a retired boilermaker from the Portsmouth City Schools and he had attended Allen Chapel AME Church. He was a 1967 Portsmouth High School graduate and had attended the Ohio State University. Brad was a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War, having earned the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device. He enjoyed model trains and flying model airplanes and helicopters. Surviving are two daughters, Lori Akhras of Columbus and Brandy (Jeremy) Skaggs of Sciotoville; a son, Keith Brown of Ballard, UT; two brothers, Anthony Taylor of Cincinnati and James Taylor of Atlanta; three sisters, Judith Jackson, Donna and Joan Taylor, all of Portsmouth; and three grandchildren, Hunter Bradley Akhras, Jeremy Skaggs, Jr. and Adrianne Skaggs. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by three siblings, Cassius Taylor, Joyce McAden and Lois Haley. Graveside services will be held at 1 P.M. Wednesday in Greenlawn Cemetery with Elder Ralph Clay officiating. The James Dickey American Legion Post #23 Honor Detail will provide military rites. Online condolences may be sent to the family at RalphFScott.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from May 17 to May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home
1422 Lincoln St
Portsmouth, OH 45662
(740) 353-4161
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved