PORTSMOUTH — Bradley Martin Taylor, 70, of Portsmouth, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at the SOMC Hospice Center. He was born August 11, 1949 in Portsmouth, a son of the late Cassius Pedro and Pauline C. Melvin Taylor. Brad was a retired boilermaker from the Portsmouth City Schools and he had attended Allen Chapel AME Church. He was a 1967 Portsmouth High School graduate and had attended the Ohio State University. Brad was a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War, having earned the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device. He enjoyed model trains and flying model airplanes and helicopters. Surviving are two daughters, Lori Akhras of Columbus and Brandy (Jeremy) Skaggs of Sciotoville; a son, Keith Brown of Ballard, UT; two brothers, Anthony Taylor of Cincinnati and James Taylor of Atlanta; three sisters, Judith Jackson, Donna and Joan Taylor, all of Portsmouth; and three grandchildren, Hunter Bradley Akhras, Jeremy Skaggs, Jr. and Adrianne Skaggs. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by three siblings, Cassius Taylor, Joyce McAden and Lois Haley. Graveside services will be held at 1 P.M. Wednesday in Greenlawn Cemetery with Elder Ralph Clay officiating. The James Dickey American Legion Post #23 Honor Detail will provide military rites. Online condolences may be sent to the family at RalphFScott.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from May 17 to May 18, 2020.