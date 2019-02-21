BRANDI G. STEELE

SCIOTOVILLE —Brandi G. Steele, 41 of Sciotoville, died Wednesday, February 20, 2019, with her family by her bedside at SOMC Hospice. Born on June 26, 1977, in Elyria, she was a daughter of Charles Crager and the late Margie Burke Price and was a nurse's aide for various nursing facilities for over 20 years.

Brandi was a1995 graduate of East High School and enjoyed bowling. Her greatest pleasure was watching her son, Justin, play various sports at East and her daughter and son, Savannah and Patrick perform in the East band.

Surviving are her husband, Joe Steele, two sons, Justin Crager of Vanceburg, KY and Patrick Steele at home; a daughter, Savannah Steele at home; her father, Charles (Connie) Crager of Portsmouth; her stepfather, David (Polly) Price of Portsmouth; two sisters, Ladusta Odell of Sciotoville and Melissa (Michael) Prater of Auburn, GA; two brothers, Chris Boone of Flowery Branch, GA and Ryan (Lynnsey) Price of Flatwoods, KY and a very special niece, Destiny Odell.

A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 25th, at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE with Pastor Chad Garinger officiating. Interment will be in Junior Furnace Cemetery.

The family will receive guests at Brant's from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Sunday.

Memorial gifts may be made to SOMC Hospice. www.brantfuneralservice.com.