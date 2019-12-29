LUCASVILLE-Brandon Kelly, 38 of Lucasville, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019, at Southern Ohio Medical Center's Emergency Room.

He was born June 7, 1981, a son of Orville Jay Kelly of Minford and the late Robin Lynn Risner Mehaffey.

Brandon was a Scioto County Joint Vocational School graduate and worked as an Electrician out of high school. He attended Oswego Community Church.

He was also preceded in death by his sister, Andrea Mehaffey Cook; and Grandfathers Cecil Risner and William Asa Kelly.

Brandon is also survived by one brother, Aaron Kelly of Minford; his grandmothers Maxine Kelly of Minford and Mabel Risner of Lucasville; loving nephew and niece, Colten Brown and Layla Hacker of Lucasville; and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:30 Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville with Danny Powell officiating. Burial will follow in Bailey Chapel Cemetery. Friends may call from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.