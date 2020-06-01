WEST PORTSMOUTH-Brandy Sue Swords Hobbs, 34 of West Portsmouth, died Friday May 29, 2020 at Southern Ohio Medical Center. She was born September 30, 1985 in Portsmouth to Scotty and Susan Willis Swords. Brandy is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Oscar and Mary Swords, her first husband Darrin Johnson, second husband, Jake Hobbs, and her cousin who was also her best friend Tabatha Swords. Along with her parents Brandy is survived by her maternal grandparents Jerry and Shirley Wheeler, 2 daughters; Abigail Sue Johnson, and Taylor Rena Johnson, 2 brothers; Scotty Swords II and Justin Dixon, a sister Kayla Swords, 2 nephews; Bentley and Sawyer Doles, a niece Penny Dixon, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Saturday June 6, 2020 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Chuck Holsinger officiating and interment in Mershon Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 5 to 8:00 PM and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.