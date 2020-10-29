LUCASVILLE-Brenda Jo Adkins, 79, of Lucasville, Ohio, passed away at home, Tuesday, October 20, 2020 surrounded by her family. Brenda was born February 1, 1941 in Jasper, Alabama, a daughter of the late Lecil and Elizabeth (Heathcock) Sherer.

She attended Wheeler High School in Valparaiso, Indiana, graduating in 1959. She married Denver Adkins, April 23, 1959.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by two sons, Steven E. Adkins and David W. Adkins, two brothers, Wallace B Sherer and Archie C. Sherer and two sisters, Jacklyn Gotro and Shelby Shadrix.

She is survived by her husband, Denver E. Adkins, two daughters, Marian L. Murphy and Donna (Scott) Adkins, two sisters, Linda Walton and Peggy Pifferitti. She was a beloved Nanny to five grandchildren, Andrea J Lewis, Alicia L. Jarvis, Deven S. Adkins, Tyler L. Adkins and nine beloved great- grandchildren.

Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky is in charge of the arrangements.