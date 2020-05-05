OTWAY-Brenda Sue Doss, 72, of Otway, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Southern Ohio Medical Center Hospice in Portsmouth. She was born on October 24, 1947 in Portsmouth, Ohio to the late Henry Marshall and Lucy James Marshall.On July 8, 1966 she married Grover Cleveland Doss who survives. In addition to her husband, Brenda is survived by three sons, Dennis Doss of Waverly, Kacy Doss of Lucasville, and Kevin (Kerri) Doss of Bainbridge; one daughter, Shannon (Todd) Hull of Logan; four grandchildren, Amber Sutton, Gage Hull, Errin Doss and Larissa Doss; and two great grandchildren, Lyra Smith and Hayden Sutton. In addition to her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by one son, Michael Len Doss and one great grandson, Tristan Taylor Hull.Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Otway with Pastor Bob Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Mustard Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service at the funeral home.www.botkinhornbackfuneralhomes.com



