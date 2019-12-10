WHEELERSBURG — Brenda Paulette Long, 70, of Wheelersburg, went to be with Jesus with her family by her bedside on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at the SOMC Hospice Center. Born on November 26, 1949 in South Webster, she was a daughter of the late Carl and Georgia Wilburn Oppy and was formerly a RN Case Manager at the Area Agency on Aging.

Paulette loved reading, gardening and her animals. She was the 1966 River Day's Queen and an avid Buckeye fan.

Surviving are three sons, Todd (Debbie) Hyland of South Webster, Tyler (Cindy) Hyland of Centerville and Trent (Danyelle) Hyland of Charlestown, WV; two daughters, Tessa Bennett of Wheelersburg and Niki (Corey) McWharter of Wheelersburg; step daughter, Lisa Sheets of Wheelersburg; one brother, John (Beverly) Oppy of Columbus; two sisters, Paulene (Ralph) Powell of Wheelersburg and Pamela Smith of Wheelersburg; eleven grandchildren, whom she loved very much, Jordan, Olivia, Bryce, Cohen, Garrett, Addalyn, Alexis, Hailey, Hannah, Callie and Chris.

A Celebration of Paulette's Life will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 13th, at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE with Chaplain Larry Moore officiating.

The family will receive guests at Brant's from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Friday. Memorial contributions may be made to SOMC Hospice. www.brantfuneralservice.com.