BEAVER-Brenda Jean Smith, age 52, of Beaver, Ohio, died Saturday October 31, 2020 at the Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. She was born December 1, 1967 in Portsmouth, Ohio, a daughter of Lottie Jean Hall McHugh of Portsmouth, Ohio and Bob Bennett of Stockbridge, Georgia. She was united in marriage July 17, 2004 to her husband, Thomas E. Smith, who survives. Also surviving are one daughter, Jennifer (Aaron Cantu) Robinson of San Antonio, Texas, three step children, Gregory (Hope) Smith of Piketon, Ohio, Mariah (Michael) Frye of Jackson, Ohio, and Breanna Smith of Beaver, Ohio, one granddaughter, Camilla Cantu, six step-grandchildren, Gavin, Grant, Gunner, and Jenna Smith and Neveah and Lilly Frye, one sister, Kelly (John) Culver of Portsmouth, Ohio, one brother, David (Rosy Morales) Bennett of Dallas, Texas, one step-sister, Mary Beth (Bill Schoonover) McHugh of Portsmouth, Ohio, two step-brothers, Dan (Mary Jane) McHugh of Springfield, Ohio and Steve (Susie) McHugh of St. Louis, Missouri, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one son, Gabriel Saffer, her step-father, John McHugh, and a step-brother, Gary McHugh.

Brenda loved her animals, gardening, arts and crafts, cooking, and taking care of her home.

A memorial service will be 3:00 P.M. Saturday November 7, 2020 at the Cox Burkitt Funeral Home in Beaver, Ohio with Pastor Rob Anderson officiating. Friends may call from 1:00 P.M. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home.

