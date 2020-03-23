WHEELERSBURG-Brenda Kay Sullivan, 62, of Wheelersburg, died Saturday, March 21, 2020 at University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, KY. She was born December 15, 1957 in Columbus, to the late Willis and Mollie (Fields) Brewer.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a nephew, Phillip Galen "PG" Malone Jr.

Brenda was a beloved mother and sister, a crazy aunt that was quick to crack a joke, loved to make people smile. She was a brilliant Registered Nurse, so proud of the opportunity to help others every day. Her wit, sense of humor, and love for her family will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her daughter, Rachael Sullivan, a sister, Rhonda Carver (Joseph), three brothers; Lynn Brewer, Stanley Brewer (Anita), and Steve Brewer (Joanna), and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family, and are under the direction of Melcher Hammer Funeral Home.