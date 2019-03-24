BRIAN GILMORE

ROCHESTER — Brian Gilmore, 68, of Rochester, Minnesota, formerly of Portsmouth, Ohio, died Monday, February 18, 2019 at Bethany Samaritan Nursing Home in Rochester, Minnesota. Brian was born August, 21, 1950 in Huntington, West Virginia to Burton and Marjorie (Hathaway) Gilmore. His biological mother died when he was three and Brian was raised by his stepmother Edna Jane (Barker) Gilmore.

He graduated from Valley High School in 1968. On May 24, 1974 he married Patricia Ann Suter at Oldtown United Methodist Church, in West Portsmouth, Ohio. The couple lived in McDermott, Ohio until 2012, when they moved to Rochester, Minnesota. Brian owned and operated Acme Spring and Equipment Company.

Survivors include his wife Patricia Gilmore of Rochester, Minnesota, his son Brandon Lee Gilmore of Virginia Beach, Virginia, his daughter Brianna Marie Skrukrud of Rochester, Minnesota, five grandchildren, Nolan, Bennett, Annagrace, Elizabeth, Jackson, his two sisters Lynn Monahan of Attleboro, Massachusetts, and Patti Oppy of Lucasville, Ohio.

Brian loved boating with his family and friends and collecting Nascars.

The memorial service for Brian Gilmore will be Saturday, March 30th at 1:00 p.m. at Oldtown United Methodist Church, 2325 Galena Pike West Portsmouth, Ohio with Pastor Rick Phillips officiating. There will be a reception immediately following the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to philanthropy.mayoclinic.org Click on the link and select "other" and in the "designation" box put in Memory of Brian Gilmore Department of Neurology.

If mailing the donation address to Mayo Clinic, Department of Development, 200 First St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905 and in the memo line put memory of Brian Gilmore, Dept. of Neurology