BRIAN E. KELLY

MINFORD —Brian Eric Kelly, 53, of Minford passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at his residence. Born April 15, 1966, a son of Marlene Vanhoose Kelly and the late Colen Lee Kelly, and was a flooring covering installer.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by a daughter, Jessica Nichole Kelly; one son, Damien Erian Colen Kelly; one sister, Colena Rena Kelly; one brother, Gregory Aaron (Angie) Kelly, and several nieces and nephews.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family. There will be a celebration of life held Wednesday, July 31, 2019, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Madison Township Community Center in Minford. Arrangements are under the direction of Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.