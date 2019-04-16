BRIAN MICHAEL "BIGG MIKE" PATRICK

SPRING LAKE — Brian Michael "Bigg Mike" Patrick, 36, of Spring Lake, NC, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 at his home. He was born August 13, 1983 in Portsmouth, a son of Marci Walburn Johnson.

Mike worked as a truck driver hauling produce up and down the East Coast. He had a smile that could light up a room and it is incomprehensible to his loved ones that his light has been extinguished so soon.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Marci Walburn Johnson of Spring Lake; a brother, Andrew Johnson of Fayetteville, NC; two sisters, Megan Johnson Vincenc of Pinehurst, NC and Kelli (Tyler) Jordan-Cox of Somerset, KY; his grandmother, Judy Ennis of Portsmouth; a niece, Elliana Cox; a nephew, Joey Vincenc (who was his sunshine); and several aunts, uncles, cousins and his lifelong best friend, Marcus Fraley.

A graveside service will be held at 11 A.M. Saturday at Greenlawn Cemetery under the direction of the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making donations to the University of Kentucky Children's Hospital, 1000 South Limestone, Lexington, KY 4536 or to the .

Online condolences may be shared at RalphFScott.com.