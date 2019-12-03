WHEELERSBURG — Brittany Natasha Gambill, age 28, of Wheelersburg, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019. She was born January 11, 1991 in Portsmouth to Robert Gambill and Sandy Clark. Brittany was a 2010 graduate of Wheelersburg High School and attended Shawnee State University. She worked as a waitress at Bob Evans and most recently was a home healthcare provider with Community Choice Healthcare. She enjoyed photography, interior design, being outdoors, and hiking trails. More than anything else, she loved being a mother.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her infant son, Nolan Kyle; fiancé, Ryan Kyle of Wheelersburg; nine brothers and sisters, Andrew Yelley of Sciotoville, Christopher Yelley of Portsmouth, Megan Clark of Wheelersburg, Tiffany Yelley of Mansfield, Wayne Gambill of Jackson, Robert Gambill of Portsmouth, Bobby (Stephanie) Gambill of Jackson, Amelia Gambill of Wheelersburg, Alex Gambill of Portsmouth; grandmothers, Shirley Clark (Donald Turvey) of Pedro, Betty Gambill of Lucasville; stepfather, Hubert Yelley of Portsmouth; uncles, Mick Clark of Ironton, Rick Clark of Columbus; many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in Wheelersburg with Pastor Steve Mann officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Franklin Furnace. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Fond memories and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.