BRITTNEY G. HOLSINGER

MINFORD —Brittney Gail Holsinger, 30, of Minford, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, in the emergency room at SOMC.

Born September 12, 1988, in Portsmouth, a daughter of Sue (Nick Winn) Holsinger of Minford and the late Robert Whitt, she was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to her mother and step-father, she is survived by three children, Hadden Holsinger, Felisha Crager, Braden Slusher; two brothers, James Holsinger, Curtis Gillen; a sister, Jennifer Gillem; grandmother, Trevona Holsinger and grandfather, Eddie Winn.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a brother, Jeremy Holsinger.

Funeral services will be conducted at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Terry McBee and Paul King, officiating. Burial will be in Jacobs Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.