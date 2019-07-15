Bronna Siebert

Obituary
BRONNA JEAN SEIBERT

PORTSMOUTH —Bronna Jean Seibert, 86, of Portsmouth, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at home. She was born October 26, 1932, in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Homard Logan and Sarah Marie Cumby Logan.

She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, a retired Alcohol and Drug Counselor, a member of RSVP and a former board member of Scioto Christian Ministries. She was married to Jack E. Seibert, who preceded her in death in 2001. Surviving are one son, James Seagraves of Columbus; one daughter, Julia E. Lansing, of Columbus; three grandchildren, Julius Ethan Lansing, Jessica Ann Seibert, and Katherine Elizabeth Rowe; four great-grandchildren, Julius Alexander Lansing, Arianna Kennedy Lansing, Zack Cunningham, Laken Cunningham and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by one son, Jack Marvin Seibert; two brothers, Marvin Lee Logan and Gary Robert Logan and one sister, Ellen Marie Webb.

Funeral services will be held 1 PM Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the F.C Daehler Mortuary with Rev. Stephen Cuff officiating, with interment at Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday from 6-8 PM and one hour prior to the service on Thursday.
Published in The Daily Times from July 15 to July 16, 2019
