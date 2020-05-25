Bryan Hulett
MT. VERNON-Bryan David Hulett, 54, of Mt.Vernon, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at his residence. He was born May 30, 1965 in Newark, Ohio a son of the late Avery Hulett Jr. and Jean Griffith (Roger) Voorheis of Lucasville. Bryan was a self-employed carpenter who loved to hunt and collect guns. He loved his children and all of his family. Bryan was a wonderful son and will be greatly missed. Bryan's life was way to short, but he lived every minute of it. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Destiny Hulett. Bryan is also survived by two children, Brandon and Bethan Ann Hulett of Humble, Texas; his former wife and mother of his children, Tanya Hulett of Texas; two step-daughters, Taylor and Madison Conner of Texas; four grandchildren, David, Faye, Breena, and Ember; two brothers, Steve (Diane) Hulett and Robert (Denise) Hulett both of Newark; and Rhonda Hulett of Newark; and many loving relatives and friends. Graveside services will be conducted at noon, Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in Jacob's Cemetery with Pastor Joe Nelson officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville. The family would like to thank everyone for all your thoughts and prayers.

Published in The Daily Times from May 25 to May 26, 2020.
