WEST PORTSMOUTH-Bryan "Scott" Shultz, 55 of West Portsmouth died Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Southern Ohio Medical Center. He was born August 26, 1964 in Portsmouth to the late Glenn and Janet Scott Shultz. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 grandchildren; Hi'ilani Carver and Dane Carver.

Scott was a self-employed contractor and had just completed renovations to the Selby 100 Mile House, which he was very proud of. He was a Boy Scout leader for the Simon Kenton Council and a member of the Rome Masonic Lodge #535. He loved the outdoors, spending time with his family, anything German, and especially Oktoberfest.

Scott is survived by his wife, Elisabeth "Lisa" Glass Shultz whom he married March 5, 1983, a son, Brian Keith (Courtney) Shultz of Greenfield, a daughter, Kristin (Barry) Carver of West Portsmouth, 3 grandchildren; Zoë Shultz, Lorelei Carver, and Vera Carver, a brother, Robert (Rachel) Shultz, 2 sisters; LeAnn Shultz and Glenda (Charles) Adkins, along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Friends may call at the funeral home from 5 to 7:00 PM on Sunday and one hour prior to the service on Monday. A Masonic Service will be held Sunday at 7:00 PM by Rome Masonic Lodge #535. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.