SOUTH SHORE — Bryce Robert Pope, 21, of South Shore, Kentucky passed away, Sept 9, 2019. He was born in Columbus, Ohio, April 11, 1998, son of Keith and Debbie Sparks Pope. Bryce was an avid explorer, who loved photography and his dog Monte. Bryce was also studying to be a history teacher at Shawnee State University.

Preceded in death by his twin sister, Chelsea Pope.

Surviving besides his parents are two brothers, Brandon (Caitlin) Pope, Brett Pope. One sister, Laura (Clayton Reed) Pope all of South Shore, Kentucky, nieces and nephews, Easton Pope, Weston Pope, Brevin Pope, Khloe Pope, Shelby Hereford, Brooklyn Moore and Phillip Moore, Caleb Reed, Natalie Reed and many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at the Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky with Pastor Jim Brandonburg, officiating. Burial will follow in Firebrick Cemetery, Firebrick, Kentucky. Friends may call at the funeral home from 6 till 8 p.m. on Thursday and from 11 a.m. till the funeral hour at 1 p.m. on Friday.

Online condolences can be left for the family at robersonfuneral.com