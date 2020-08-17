Bryon Johnson

WEST PORTSMOUTH-Byron Johnson, 68 of West Portsmouth went to be with our Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at SOMC Hospice. He was born January 29, 1952 in Portsmouth to the late Roy and Ruth McGinnis Johnson. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by 3 brothers; Larry, Roy, and Steve Johnson, 2 sisters; Shelva Hawk and Sharon Thomas, and a nephew, Scott Stokes.

He was a United States Marine Corps Veteran of the Vietnam War and retired as a security guard.

Byron is survived by his wife of 48 years, Judy McGraw Johnson, a son, Steve (Lorretta) Johnson, a daughter, Sheree (Jody) Crandall, 10 grandchildren; Wayne, Wesley (Michelle), Clinton, Jilliyn (Travis), Kyle, Emily (Jacob), Hannah, Matthew (Autumn), Austin (Kayla), and Tyler (Sapphira), 9 great grandchildren; Greyson, Benjamin, Liberty, Ava, Ryan, Olivia, Bella, Trinity, and Matthew, a brother, Timothy Johnson, sister-in-law, Brenda Johnson, in-laws; Don (Sheree) McGraw, Nancy McGraw, and Marty (Debbie) McGraw, best friends; William and Pamela Smith, and so many nieces and nephews that he loved with all his heart.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Don McGraw officiating and interment in Friendship Cemetery. Military graveside rites will be performed by the James Dickey Post 23 American Legion. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday starting at 11:00 AM. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.