BUDDY SOWARDS

PORTSMOUTH —Clarence "Buddy" Sowards, 81, of Portsmouth, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, at his residence.

He was born November 10, 1937, in Green Ridge, Ohio a son of the late Homer and Mae Ratliff Sowards.

Buddy was a retired farmer and attended Community Bible Church.

He is survived by his wife, Bethel Spencer Sowards, whom he married July 11, 1961, in West Portsmouth; two sons, Roy Sowards of Lucasville and Bryan Sowards of West Portsmouth; and one daughter, Kellie Mauk of West Portsmouth; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Buddy was also preceded in death by a grandson, B.J.; a great-grandson Baby Jake; one brother, Roy Sowards; and one sister, Rilda Francis Osborne.

Funeral services will be conducted at noon, Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Community Bible Church in Lucasville with Jerry Gray and Joey Nelson officiating. Burial will follow in Conley Family Cemetery. Friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville and an hour prior to the service Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the McKinley Funeral Home, PO Box 729, Lucasville, OH 45648.