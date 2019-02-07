BYRON "BOBBY" DAULTON

WHEELERSBURG — Byron Robert "Bobby" Daulton, 73 of Wheelersburg, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at the Best Care Nursing and Rehab facility in Wheelersburg. He was born on September 9, 1945 in Portsmouth, the son of the late Byron F. and Mary M. Woods Daulton.

Byron is survived by a guardian, Gerald Fraley and a host of caretakers and friends from the Best Care Nursing and Rehab facility in Wheelersburg.

Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the Faith Baptist Church on Ohio River Road in Wheelersburg, with Pastor Bryan White officiating and interment to follow at Memorial Burial Park. Family and friends will be received from 11 am until the funeral hour on Tuesday. Condolences may be sent to www.adkinsfamilyfuneralhome.com