PORTSMOUTH-The Reverend Calvin C. Rodeheffer of Portsmouth, Ohio, died the morning of Friday, December, 20, 2019, at Hill View Retirement Center – the institution he was so instrumental in bringing into existence. "Cal" was born on February 10, 1925, in Santa Claus, Indiana, to the late Reverend Edwin A. Rodeheffer and Edna Knierum Rodeheffer. Cal is survived by his wife of 72 years, Margery Rodeheffer of Hill View in Portsmouth, and his four children: John E. Rodeheffer (Beverly) of Delaware, Ohio, Martha Susan McKenney of Media, Pennsylvania, Stephen C. Rodeheffer (Lynne) of Portsmouth, Ohio, and David C. Rodeheffer (Patricia) of Topeka, Kansas. Also surviving are twelve grandchildren and three great grandchildren (with one on the way).

Reverend Rodeheffer graduated from Loveland (Cincinnati) High School in 1943, Ohio Wesleyan University in 1946, and Garrett Biblical Institution of Northwestern University in 1948. Later in life he received an honorary doctor of divinity degree from Ohio Northern University.

Reverend Rodeheffer served as senior pastor of Gilman Avenue Methodist Church, Marietta, Ohio, from 1948 to 1953, senior pastor at Greenville (Ohio) Methodist Church from 1953 to 1959, and senior pastor at McKendree Methodist Church, Columbus, Ohio, from 1959 to 1966. In 1966 he was appointed district superintendent of the Portsmouth District of the West Ohio Conference of the United Methodist Church, a position that he held until 1972 when he agreed to be take the position as the inaugural executive director of Hill View Retirement Center. At the time of his appointment , Hill View was a dream that was only in the planning stages and Cal spent the next 3 years working with architects, engineers and contractors to make bricks and mortar the home for hundreds of retirees from the area. After the facility opened in 1975 Cal spent the next 17 years expanding Hill View's services to include skilled nursing, rehabilitation, assisted living, and memory care.

A prodigious worker, Cal almost single handedly built the house that he and his wife shared for 47 years. He enjoyed gardening, carpentry, decorating, upholstery, wood working, and doing odd jobs around his home. His dynamic personality will be missed by his family and his friends.

A memorial service will be held in the Hill View Chapel on December 29, 2019, at 3:00 pm. Arrangements are under the direction of the F.C. Daehler Mortuary in Portsmouth.