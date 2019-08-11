Candace Jayne (1951 - 2019)
Service Information
Melcher Funeral Home
1417 Offnere St
Portsmouth, OH
45662
(740)-353-2808
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Melcher Funeral Home
1417 Offnere St
Portsmouth, OH 45662
View Map
Burial
Following Services
McKendree Cemetery
Obituary
CANDACE H. JAYNE

FRANKLIN FURNACE —Candace H. Jayne, 68, of Franklin Furnace, died Saturday, August 10, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center In Ironton.

She was born March 14, 1951, in Portsmouth, to the late Vermer and Clara (Reed) Price. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Jayne, a brother, Edwin and a sister, Ramona.

She is survived by her daughter, Dusti Jayne of Wheelersburg, two sisters, Jacqueline Price of Portsmouth and Virginia Will of Powell.

A visitation for friends and family will be Friday, August 16, 2019, at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM. Burial will follow visitation at McKendree Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
