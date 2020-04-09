WHEELERSBURG-Candace Jane Estep Kerr, 64, of Wheelersburg passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at SOMC ER. Candace was born July 20, 1955 to Harrison and Alverna Estep who preceded her in death. She was a 1973 graduate of Wheelersburg High School, and lived most of her adult life in the Louisville, Kentucky area working as a nursing assistant. Candace was a loving mother, grandmother and wife. She was preceded in death by her husband Randle Kerr on August 13, 2019. She is survived by her sons, Adam Kerr, Josh (Sharon) Kerr both of Wheelersburg and her daughter Shannon Kerr of Louisville, KY. Her grandchildren, whom she adored are, Jaden and Darius Drew, Jackson and Lincoln Kerr and Lilli and Emma Lyons. Candace is also survived by her brother Dan (Debbie) Estep and two nephews and their families.

Due to current health conditions a private gathering will be held by family on Friday, April 10, 2020. A celebration of life will be scheduled by family at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff at Best Care Nursing and Rehabilitation for their care and friendship. Arrangements have been entrusted to Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.harrison-pyles.com.