LUCASVILLE-Carl Everett Bishop, 69, of Lucasville, died Friday, December 27, 2019, in the Chillicothe VA Medical Center. Born on June 9, 1950, and was a son of the late Elizabeth Mowery Shadd.

Carl graduated from East High School, attended Christ United Methodist Church in Sciotoville and was a former Valley Township Volunteer Fireman and E.M.T.

He was a proud Army veteran of the Viet Nam War, where he served as a military policeman.

Survivors include three sisters, Brenda Biars, Paula Rose Lunsford and Mary Lou Shadd and several nieces and nephews.

Military honors will be rendered by the Kenova American Legion Post #93 at 1:00 p.m. at the Veterans National Cemetery Northeast in Grayson, Kentucky with an escort provided by the Ohio Patriot Guard. A funeral procession will leave the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Memorial gifts may be made to or the .

Condolences to www.brantfuneralservice.com.