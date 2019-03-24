CARL D. CARTER

SOUTH SHORE —Carl D. Carter, 85, of South Shore, Kentucky, passed away, Friday, March 22, 2019, at his home. Carl was born May 9, 1933, in South Shore, Kentucky a son of the late Spencer and Lelia VanHoose Carter.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Carter Newell, a sister, Helen Carter Traylor and a brother, Thomas W. Carter.

Carl was devoted to his family and had a special knack of making everyone feel as if they were the center of his universe. He was an amazingly effective mentor and teacher while maintaining a humble nature regarding his sharp intellect. An accomplished and self-taught musician, he could play anything with strings.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Betty E. Carter, a son Keith (Ann) Carter, of Williamsburg, Virginia, a daughter, Kathy (David) Munn of South Shore, Kentucky, Son-in-law, Douglas P. Newell of South Shore, Kentucky, and a sister, Wanda Carter Middleton of South Shore, Kentucky, a niece and several nephews. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, Cheyanna, Davy, Angela, Dougie, Joey, Alicia, Stephen, Lauren and Alexis & sixteen great-grandchildren, Spencer, Isabella, Kathryn, Carter, Whitleigh, Sarah, Elijah, Caleb, Ethan, Jacob, Lexington, Karissa, Laila, Avary, Andrew, and Alaine.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M, Monday, 25 March 2019 at Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Mt. Zion Cemetery in South Shore. Visitation will be 6-8, Sunday, 24 March 2019 at the funeral home and one hour before the service on Monday.